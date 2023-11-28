Mark Cuban says "it's time" for him to leave "Shark Tank."

The billionaire entrepreneur opened up about leaving the hit ABC show during a recent appearance on Showtime's "All the Smoke" podcast.

"This is our 15th year. Next year, 16th year, is going to be my last year," Cuban said.

When one of the hosts joked that he's "hanging his shoes up," the Dallas Mavericks owner said "it's time."

Mark Cuban on the set of Shark Tank on July 21, 2022. Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images, FILE

Despite sharing his intent to leave "Shark Tank," Cuban said he loves it "because it sends the message the American dream is alive and well."

He also said that in doing the show, he feels they've inspired "multiple generations of entrepreneurs."

Cuban first joined "Shark Tank" as a guest shark in season 2 in 2011 and has been a main shark ever since, sitting beside the likes of Daymond John, Barbara Corcoran, Robert Herjavec, Kevin O'Leary and Lori Greiner as they take pitches on potential investments in up-and-coming companies.

ABC declined to comment on Cuban's departure announcement.