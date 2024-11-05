Marlee Matlin's granddaughter Brooklyn is learning how to sign.
In a sweet video that the Academy Award winner shared over the weekend, Matlin's eldest daughter Sarah Grandalski is feeding Brooklyn in her arms and Brooklyn is seen signing milk with her hand as she drinks from her bottle.
"Brooklyn is signing her first sign!!!" Matlin wrote in the caption of the post. "MILK!"
"SO HAPPY TO HAVE CAUGHT IT ON VIDEO!" she added, tagging Grandalski.
The "CODA" actress announced in a sweet Instagram video in December 2023 that she was going to be a grandmother.
In the video, Matlin cradles Grandalski's baby bump before Grandalski spins around a slice of cake sitting in front of Matlin, which revealed a pink color.
"It's a girl!" Matlin both said and signed in the video.
"We've been promoted to GRANDPARENTS!" Matlin captioned the post.
Since the birth of her granddaughter, Matlin has shared many sweet moments of Brooklyn's firsts, including her first pumpkin patch and Halloween costume.