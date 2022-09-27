Lead singer Adam Levine may be embroiled in controversy, but he and his band are preparing to return to the stage in a big way.

Maroon 5 has announced a residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM starting March 24, 2023.

Called M5LV The Residency, it'll be custom-designed for the 5,200-seat theater. Right now, the residency has 16 performances scheduled: four in March, four in April, two in July and six in August.

Earlier this year, Maroon 5 guitarist James Valentine told ABC Audio that a Las Vegas residency was something the band would "absolutely love" to do.

"[A residency] opens up possibilities for production, because if you're doing that many shows in a row in the same place, you can get a little bit more creative on different elements that you can bring to the show," he said.

As for what sort of elements they'd like to have, James shared, "Adam [Levine] has been lobbying to get me to fly above the crowd since day one. So maybe that's finally going to happen in Vegas!"

Tickets go on sale Monday, Oct. 3 at 10 a.m. PT via Ticketmaster; a fan pre-sale starts Wednesday at 10 a.m. PT.

The news of the residency comes after the band's married frontman, Levine, publicly addressed cheating accusations last week, claiming that he "did not have an affair" but "crossed the line" after an Instagram model shared private messages between the two.