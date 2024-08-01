Matt Damon's family showed up to support him at the premiere of his new movie, "The Instigators."
The Oscar winner was joined by wife Luciana Barroso and their four children for the red carpet event at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City on Wednesday, July 31.
The couple's three daughters together -- Isabella, Gia and Stella -- as well as Barroso's daughter Alexia, whom she welcomed before meeting the actor, posed for photos alongside their parents.
Damon previously brought his family with him to the premieres of his most recent films including "Air" and "Oppenheimer."
In "The Instigators," Damon's newest project, he and Casey Affleck star as Rory and Cobby, two reluctant partners who drag Rory's therapist (Hong Chau) on their getaway after a heist goes sideways.
The film reunites Damon with Doug Liman, who directed him in four "Bourne" movies, from 2002's "The Bourne Identity" through 2016's "Jason Bourne."