Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have welcomed their baby girl to the world, according to a post shred by Machine Gun Kelly.
Machine Gun Kelly shared the news in a sweet Instagram post on Thursday, which included a black-and-white video of his daughter's small hands. Fox has not yet commented publicly on the birth.
"she’s finally here!! our little celestial seed 🥹💓♈️♓️♊️," he captioned the post, along with the date of her birth.
"Good Morning America" has reached out to reps for Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox.
In his Instagram story, MGK said that the song used in the video was original.
"we composed the score of the birth," he wrote. "born into 432 HZ"
"what an epic journey praise god," he added. He also tagged artists he worked with on the song: Travis Barker, Big Slim, Truck Norris, the band No Love for the Middle Child and Shaan Singh.
Fox announced she was expecting a child with the rapper in November 2024.
In her announcement on social media, which featured a photo of her holding her belly, she wrote in the caption of the post, "nothing is ever really lost. welcome back 👼🏼❤️"
Fox is already a mother to three children -- Noah, Bodhi and Journey -- from her previous marriage to actor Brian Austin Green.
Kelly also has a daughter from a previous relationship, but has never been married.
The news of Fox and Kelly’s arrival comes a little over a year after Fox opened up about a heartbreaking pregnancy loss that they experienced.
In an interview with "Good Morning America" at the time, Fox, who first mentioned the pregnancy loss in her book, "Pretty Boys Are Poisonous," said that it was "difficult" for her and Kelly.
"I had never been through anything like that before in my life," Fox said. "I have three kids. So, it was very difficult for both of us. And it sent us on a very wild journey together and separately, and together and apart, and together and apart, and together and apart, trying to navigate, 'What does this mean? And why did this happen?'"
Fox and Kelly got engaged in January 2022. Kelly shared the news on Instagram at the time with a video of Fox's unique engagement ring.
"'Yes, in this life and every life,'" Kelly wrote in the caption of the post at the time.
"beneath the same branches we fell in love under, i brought her back to ask her to marry me," he added.
In March 2024, Fox addressed her relationship with the rapper and confirmed that their engagement was called off when asked about it by Alex Cooper of "Call Her Daddy."
"I will always be connected to him somehow," Fox said at the time, adding that she didn't wish to explain further.
She also called Kelly her "twin soul" and that "there will always be a tether to him no matter what."