Sharna Burgess is sending love to her fellow mama Megan Fox amid the actress's recent pregnancy news.
The "Dancing with the Stars" pro, who is engaged to Fox's ex-husband, "Beverly Hills, 90210" alum Brian Austin Green, took to Instagram to congratulate the "Jennifer's Body" actress, who recently announced she is expecting a baby with Machine Gun Kelly.
"Welcome little one, we are all so excited to meet you ❤️ Congratulations Mama x," Burgess wrote in a story, re-sharing Fox's announcement post.
Fox and Green were previously married for 10 years and share three children, Noah, Bodhi and Journey.
Green and Burgess, who met on season 30 of "DWTS," welcomed their first child together, Zane, in June 2022. They announced their engagement in September 2023.
Fox, who announced her engagement to Machine Gun Kelly in January 2022, previously experienced a pregnancy loss she said was "difficult" on their relationship.
Green and Machine Gun Kelly also have one child each from previous relationships.