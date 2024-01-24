Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess are giving fans a look at what their family life is like.

The couple shared a joint Instagram post featuring a video montage of "a few unshared recent moments" showcasing adventures they've gone on together, as well as personal downtime at home with four of their children.

"Family, life and our hearts are full," they captioned the clip.

Green and Burgess, who competed together as partners on "Dancing with the Stars" season 30 in 2021, announced in September that they were engaged.

The pair have a blended family that includes Green's three sons -- Noah, Bodhi and Journey -- whom he shares with ex-wife Megan Fox, as well as Green and Burgess' son Zane, whom the couple welcomed in June 2022.

Green is also dad to son Kassius, whom he shares with with actress Vanessa Marcil.