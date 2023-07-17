Sharna Burgess helped her partner Brian Austin Green celebrate his 50th birthday surrounded by friends and family over the weekend.
The "Dancing with the Stars" pro shared photos from Green's birthday celebration, along with a sweet note in which she wrote what she loves about him.
"You are without a doubt the most kind, loyal to a fault, generous, and all round good man I've ever known," she began her note. "You have just the right amount of sarcasm that my Aussie humor needs...."
Burgess, who shares 1-year-old son Zane with Green, praised him for being a hands-on father in her tribute as well.
The "Beverly Hills, 90210" alum has a 21-year-old son, Kassius, with actress Vanessa Marcil. He also shares three children with ex-wife Megan Fox: Noah, 10, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 6.
"You are the kind of father I could've only dreamed of (and I did) for my children," she wrote. "You are the kind of partner to me that I thought only existed in my journalwritings. Life without you was pretty wonderful but life WITH you? It's a dream. It's MY dream and all that I asked and wished for that is now here and real and true."
"Life with you and our blended family is the easiest thing I've ever done and in all honesty it doesn't feel like it's our first time around," she continued. "We've done this before, I knew that the day I met you. I just didn't know how wonderful it could be before you and my happily ever after exists wherever you and the kids are."
She ended the tribute by describing Green as "my person, my one, my best friend and baby daddy."
Green's former "Beverly Hills, 90210" co-star Shannen Doherty was among the others who shared tributes for Green in honor of his birthday.
Alongside a photo of herself with Green and their other former co-star Ian Ziering at the birthday party, she wrote, "Happy birthday B. I love you @brianaustingreen."