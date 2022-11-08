Sharna Burgess is opening up on finding balance in her life after welcoming her first child in June.

The "Dancing with the Stars" pro shared a post Monday in which she detailed some of the joys and challenges she's faced since becoming a mom to her son Zane, her first child with boyfriend and actor Brian Austin Green.

Alongside a post filled with sweet family snaps, Burgess wrote, "This week has been lots of snuggles, lots of love and I cannot believe how big he is," referring to her 4-month-old son.

She continued, "Mom life is busy and at the same time I go nowhere. Between pumping feeding playtime and everything in between there are no hours left in the day."

Burgess went on the describe how she is attempting to navigate the new phase of her life.

"Finding time and balance is the new skill im trying to master," she wrote. "I wouldn't change a single thing though, im obsessed with life and everything in it."

She added, "Balance will come, but what I won't get back is all these moments with my son while he lets me smother him with love and affection."