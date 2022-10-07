Sharna Burgess is officially a U.S. citizen.

The "Dancing with the Stars" pro took to Instagram on Thursday to share a video of her taking the oath of allegiance at her naturalization ceremony, the final step in obtaining citizenship.

"Today something really amazing happened," Burgess, 37, wrote in the post's caption. "I had no idea that this would feel emotional for me."

"This has been my home for nearly 12 years now. My son was born here, my life and love and career.. all here," she continued, noting that "this last step of becoming a citizen and finally having the same rights as all Americans felt so important."

Burgess opened up about how she's moved around a lot during her life, saying she been outside of Australia since she was 18 and "so much of that was out of a suitcase and from one country to another."

"At one point my belongings were just in garbage bags since it was easier to move," she added. "I think I always felt a bit like a Gypsy searching for belonging. Afraid of staying in one place and also craving the security of it. But then, America slowly became my permanent home."

Burgess said she eventually "found my tribe here" and did many things to establish roots in the U.S., such as buying a home, falling in love and having a child -- referencing boyfriend Brian Austin Green and their son, Zane.

sharnaburgess/Instagram Sharna Burgess with Brian Austin Green after she became a U.S. citizen.

"Now this final step is the period at the end I never knew I was needing so much. This very long chapter of finding belonging has finally come to a close," she concluded. "I Sharna Burgess, am a citizen of The United States of America, and I belong here."