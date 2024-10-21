Tori Spelling reunited with some of her "Beverly Hills, 90210" co-stars over the weekend.
The "Stori Telling" author took to Instagram on Saturday to share a photo of her standing between Brian Austin Green and Ian Ziering at the Hollywood Show fan convention in Burbank, California.
"Beverly Hills to Hollywood… Great day with these 2. Thanks for everyone who came out. Loved meeting all of you and seeing some old friends," she wrote in the caption.
Spelling played Donna Martin on the iconic '90s series while Green played David Silver and Ziering played Steve Sanders.
All three actors starred on the show for its full 10-season run, from 1990 to 2000.
Spelling recently competed on "Dancing with the Stars" season 33 alongside professional dancer Pasha Pashkov. The duo were among the first couples eliminated.