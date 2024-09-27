Dean McDermott says Tori Spelling was "robbed" by being voted off "Dancing with the Stars" this week.
McDermott, Spelling's ex, who shares five children with the "Beverly Hills, 90210" alum, took to Instagram after Spelling's elimination to send love and support her way.
"I had to come out of my self-imposed Instagram exile for this one," McDermott said in a video shared to social media on Sept. 26. "Tori Spelling, you did an amazing job. I'm so proud of you."
"You put on two beautiful performances on 'Dancing with the Stars.' I saw how hard you worked and I know the injuries that you had that you worked through," he continued. "And your dedication and your work ethic is amazing."
Spelling and her pro partner Pasha Pashkov were eliminated on the Sept. 24 episode -- the second episode of season 33 -- alongside another couple, notorious scam artist Anna Delvey and her pro partner Ezra Sosa.
"The lesson that you taught our children and you exemplified to our children is that you can do anything you put your mind to -- [that] was incredible and without parallel," McDermott added. "What a beautiful, beautiful message."
He ended the video by saying, "Again, I'm just so proud of you. You did a great job. I think you should still be on the show -- but hey, that's just me. I'm biased. So proud of you, and keep kicking a--, Tori. You're awesome."
After her elimination, Spelling called her experience on "Dancing with the Stars" an "unbelievable" one and told her kids, "I love you. You can do anything you put your mind to."
Spelling and McDermott separated in June 2023. The actress filed for divorce in March 2024.