Melissa Rivers' late mom Joan Rivers was with her in spirit on her wedding day.
Rivers, who tied the knot with attorney Steve Mitchel on March 15, told Brides in an interview published Thursday that she wore a special hair pin from her mom's collection to keep her memory alive on her special day.
"I thought it had been lost in the fire, but while reviewing the inventory list for the vault at our jewelry company in New York, I discovered it was actually there," Melissa Rivers said, referring to the Palisades Fire, which erupted Jan. 7 in Los Angeles County.
Melissa Rivers and Mitchel revealed they lost their home in the Palisades Fire, which along with the Eaton Fire burned over 37,000 acres and destroyed more than 16,000 structures. Both fires were fully contained on Jan. 31, after burning for 24 days.
"I hadn't realized they hadn't returned it to me yet," Melissa Rivers said, referring to the hair pin. "I was devastated when I thought it was gone. We had it shipped out, and it arrived just in time for the wedding."
She said she also wore her mom's ring, which she saved from her home before evacuating due to the fires.
People reported exclusively that guests at the couple's wedding were also gifted a small golden bee pin to wear in honor of Joan Rivers.
Joan Rivers died Sept. 4, 2014, at age 81.
This is Melissa Rivers' second marriage. She was previously married to John Endicott from 1998 to 2003.
People reported that Melissa Rivers and Mitchel met at a Didi Hirsch mental health foundation event.
"He's just a solid guy," Melissa Rivers told the outlet. "If he says he's going to be somewhere, he's there. If he says he's going to call, he calls. For someone like me, who has lived such a chaotic life -- not by choice, mind you -- it's so wonderful to be in a relationship where I never question and never worry."