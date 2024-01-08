Meryl Streep and Amanda Seyfried just gave us the "Mamma Mia!" red carpet reunion we didn't know we needed.

While walking Sunday's Golden Globes red carpet, the dynamic former onscreen mother-daughter duo shared a sweet passing moment.

As Seyfried, who donned a stunning bejeweled gown for the event, posed for photos, Hollywood legend Streep photobombed her, coming in with a big hug and a kiss on the cheek.

Amanda Seyfried and Meryl Streep attend the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards, in Beverly Hills, Ca., Jan. 7, 2024. David Fisher/Shutterstock

Cue all the feels and of course "Slipping Through My Fingers."

Seyfried appeared delighted by the surprise, squealing with excitement.

Streep and Seyfried played mother-daughter duo Donna and Sophie in the popular "Mamma Mia!" films, the first of which premiered back in 2008, and also starred Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, Stellan Skarsgård, Julie Walters, Dominic Cooper and Christine Baranski. A sequel, "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again," premiered in 2018 and added cast members Andy García, Lily James and Cher.

