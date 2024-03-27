Michelle Yeoh is enjoying her new role as a grandmother.

The Oscar-winning actress took to Instagram on March 26 to share a few photos of her young grandson Maxime.

"So happy to be with grandson Maxime and his wonderful parents 🥰," she captioned the post.

In the first photo, Yeoh is standing behind Maxime and holding him up as he sits in a director's chair embroidered with his name.

Another snap in the slideshow shows a sweet close-up of baby Maxime.

Yeoh first announced that she had become a grandmother on Jan. 2, revealing that her husband Jean Todt's son Nicolas had welcomed a baby boy with his wife Darina.

In sharing the news, the "Everything Everywhere All at Once" actress called Maxime "a little miracle" and said she and Todt were "the happiest and proudest Grandparents."