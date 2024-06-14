A remake of "An Officer and a Gentleman" is in the works.
"Top Gun: Maverick" star Miles Teller will be putting on the Navy uniform for a new version of the 1982 Oscar-winning romantic drama, ABC Audio confirmed on Friday from Paramount Pictures.
The original movie starred Richard Gere as a U.S. Navy aviation officer candidate who falls for a local woman (Debra Winger) and is shaped into an officer by a no-nonsense drill instructor, who was played by Louis Gossett Jr.
Gossett's performance in the film earned him the Oscar for best supporting actor, making him the first Black actor to take home the award.
Directed by Taylor Hackford, the modestly budgeted 1982 movie became a blockbuster, with six Academy Award nominations in total including a best actress nomination for Winger. The film also took home the Academy Award for best original song for "Up Where We Belong," sung by Joe Cocker and Jennifer Warnes.
Dana Fox, the veteran screenwriter behind the romantic comedies "27 Dresses" and "The Wedding Date," wrote the latest screenplay for the updated version, following writer Matt Johnson's original draft, according to Paramount Pictures.
Temple Hill, the company behind the "Twilight" films, "First Man" and more, is producing.