"Top Gun: Maverick" star Miles Teller and wife Keleigh Teller celebrated nearly five years of marriage with a surprise "proposal" and a nautical gift.
Keleigh Teller surprised Miles Teller with a water-side proposal, followed by a boat for her husband, and shared the moment in an Instagram post on Monday.
"An early 5 year wedding anniversary surprise," wrote Keleigh Teller in the caption of her post, documenting the celebratory occasion. "Miles always said it's not fair men don't get proposed to so cheesed out and did it for him with his dream boat."
A video shows Keleigh Teller dropping to her knee and gifting Miles Teller the key.
"What are you talking about," a bewildered Miles Teller asks his wife twice after she revealed the surprise. Then, he turned to onlookers and said, "What is going on?"
From the background, a boat can be seen cruising through the water, heading towards the dock the pair are standing in front of. "I bought you a boat!" Keleigh Teller tells her husband.
The post was accompanied by photos of the couple and friends enjoying the boat, and a video of Miles Teller popping a bottle of champagne off the boat.
Keleigh Teller shared more images of the boat on her Instagram story, showing off the Philadelphia themed surprise with Eagles gear and a Phillies logo spread across the boat.
The back of the boat reads, "Camp Teller," in red lettering.
Followers of Keleigh Teller reacted to the sweet gesture in the comments.
"Love this for you!!" commented actor Michael B. Jordan. Actress Nina Dobrev commented, "Absolutely incredible."
Miles Teller and Keleigh Teller tied the knot in 2019 in Hawaii after dating for six years.
Vogue reported that the ceremony took place in a Catholic church in Maui, with the reception at the Ritz Carlton Kapalua Hotel.