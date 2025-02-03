At the 67th annual Grammy Awards, Miley Cyrus made a notable appearance alongside her mother, Tish Cyrus.
Miley initially graced the red carpet wearing a leather Saint Laurent halter neck dress look that included an edgy midriff cutout. She also debuted a new jellyfish haircut that incorporated a mix of highlighted blunt cuts that framed her face while the rest of her hair hung long in the back.
Inside the venue, she opted for a different ensemble that coordinated with her mom's.
The "Flowers" singer wore a sheer, striped long-sleeve figure-hugging maxi dress while Tish twinned with her in a sheer-lace dress with a mock neck and bustier top.
The mother-daughter duo enjoyed the occasion and snapped fun photos with everyone from rapper Latto to Alicia Keys, Swizz Beatz, and their children.
Miley also won best country duo/group performance for her "II Most Wanted" collaboration with Beyoncé during the pre-show.
"I've loved Beyoncé since long before I had the opportunity to meet & work with her," Cyrus said in an Instagram post of the duet following the release of Beyoncé's album, "Cowboy Carter." "My admiration runs so much deeper now that I've created along side of her."
She continued, "Thank you Beyoncé. You're everything & more. Love you. To everyone who spent time making this song so special thank you from the bottom of my heart."