Miley Cyrus is back with "Something Beautiful," a new, critically acclaimed visual album showcasing the pop star's many talents.
In the new film and album, the 32-year-old embodies various roles -- a showgirl, a '60s European film star and more.
"These kind of nuances were important for me, creating something that I feel is really modern and very now," Cyrus told ABC News. "But again, it's really honoring ... these kind of, like, you know, iconic women in film and in music."
Cyrus describer her new project as an "ultimate fulfillment."
"I'm just really proud of the outcome," she said.
Cyrus' creativity, work with top collaborators -- like her boyfriend, singer Maxx Morando -- and unmistakable voice are on full display in "Something Beautiful."
"I definitely hear myself and go, you know, I have a very distinct voice," she said. "I always kind of sounded like this, but it's aged along with me and changed and evolved in all these different ways."
Cyrus has been in the spotlight for over two decades, and on a recent podcast, the actor and singer mentioned vocal cord issues that she's been dealing with.
She told ABC News she's now more aware of how important her voice is to her.
"I've always, you know, I've had kind of a unique texture, and I've gotten really used to working with what I've been given and training appropriately, giving myself boundaries, because I realized how sacred it is to myself and to what I do," Cyrus said.
Aside from her vocal cord issues, Cyrus said there are other reasons she's not planning to do a major tour for "Something Beautiful."
"I do have the physical ability and I have the opportunities to tour. I wish I had the desire, but I don't," said Cyrus. "I also don't think that there is actually an infrastructure that supports artists."
Cyrus, who has toured before, pointed to other artists, like the late singer Prince, and how their time on the road impacted them, saying she cares deeply about how the touring lifestyle can have a negative impact on someone.
"It's really hard to maintain sobriety when you're on the road, which is a really important, kind of pillar of stability in my life," said Cyrus.
She said she's also concerned about mental wellness as a touring artist.
"You have so many thousands of people screaming at you, so dopamine, you're feeling a lot of love," said Cyrus. "And then you totally crash at the end of the show, and you start thinking that one person loving you is not enough, it needs to be 10,000, it needs to be 80,000."
Cyrus said she will still perform, as she did with fellow megastar artist Beyoncé back in June, when they performed the "Cowboy Carter" track, "II Most Wanted," which they co-wrote.
It's an experience Cyrus raves about.
"When you're standing beside her, you can actually feel her desire and her passion," Cyrus said, referring to Beyoncé.
"That to me is a win," she added. "It's not a trophy, it's not something physical that you hold or put on a shelf, but it's something that I have that's a true win."
"Something Beautiful" will be released July 16 on Disney+ and Hulu.
Disney is the parent company of "Good Morning America," Disney+ and Hulu.