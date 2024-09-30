Milo Ventimiglia is going to be a dad.
The "Gilmore Girls" and "This Is Us" alum and wife Jarah Mariano are expecting their first child together, a rep for the actor confirmed to "Good Morning America."
Mariano, a model, announced the news Sunday on Instagram.
"Baby on board!" she captioned a post featuring two photos of herself on a surfboard in the waters of her native Hawaii.
The news comes about a week after Mariano opened up about marrying Ventimiglia last year.
"Last year I married my best friend," she captioned an Instagram post on Sept. 23 alongside several photos from their wedding.
"There aren't enough words that exist to describe all the special qualities that make him who he is," she continued. "AlI can say is that I am grateful for the life that we have together and the happiness that we have created 🤍 Aloha wau iā 'oe my husband Milo."