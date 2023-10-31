Milo Ventimiglia is officially a married man.

The "Gilmore Girls" and "This Is Us" alum privately wed model Jarah Mariano, a rep for Ventimiglia confirmed to "Good Morning America."

No additional details, such as a date of marriage, were provided.

Actor Milo Ventimiglia and model Jarah Mariano. Getty Images

In addition to playing Jess Mariano on "Gilmore Girls" and Jack Pearson on "This Is Us," Ventimiglia is known for starring on TV shows like "American Dreams" and "Heroes," as well as films like 2006's "Rocky Balboa" and 2019's "The Art of Racing in the Rain."

Mariano is a model best known for appearing in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.