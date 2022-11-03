Lauren Graham is opening up about her split from Peter Krause.

The "Gilmore Girls" alum, 55, began dating Krause, 57, when they both starred on the TV series "Parenthood," which ran for six seasons between 2010 and 2015. The two remained together, keeping their relationship largely out of the public eye, until 2021.

"I think part of all the positives of having known each other for a really long time were there," Graham told People. "And one of the negatives of that is we almost came into a relationship as people in their 40s without asking any of the questions people in their 40s should be asking."

"We had such a good time together that I didn't maybe ask some fundamental questions about 'What are your values and what do you envision?' and those more grown-up things," she continued. "And then they just caught up with us."

Leon Bennett/Getty Images, FILE Lauren Graham at Honda Center on Sept. 28, 2022 in Anaheim, Calif.

During their years-long relationship, Graham helped raise Krause's now-adult son, Roman.

"Any pain still really has its moments," she said. "I was a contributor in the life of his child, and so we're connected."

While Graham said she is in a "better place" now, she added that it's "still just a shame" and "sad" to her that their relationship didn't last.

The actress, who currently stars in "The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers" on Disney+, said she tapped into her inner resiliency to heal. Part of that healing process also included writing her fourth book, a collection of essays titled "Have I Told You This Already? Stories I Don't Want to Forget to Remember," out Nov. 15.