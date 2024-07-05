Mindy Kaling is living it up as a mom of three.
The actress, screenwriter and producer, best known for her roles on "The Office" and "The Mindy Project," took to Instagram on Thursday to share how she and her family celebrated the Fourth of July -- including a new photo of her newborn daughter Anne.
"A sandy/salty skin/no makeup/freezing cold perfect waves/lots of sunscreen/frosting/outside for hours kind of Independence Day," she captioned the post.
The slideshow of images featured Kaling along with her three children, including her daughter Katherine, whom she welcomed in 2017, her son Spencer, whom she welcomed in 2020, and Anne.
In the pic with her newest bundle of joy, Kaling smiles at the camera as she holds Anne, whose face isn't shown -- something she always ensures for her kids.
Another slide in the post features a video of Anne's little hand grabbing her mom's finger as they sit on the beach.
Kaling, a television creator behind shows like "Never Have I Ever" and "The Sex Lives of College Girls," revealed in an Instagram post last month marking her 45th birthday that she had welcomed Anne in February.
"She’s the best birthday present I could’ve ever imagined," she wrote in the caption of that post. "When things are hard, whenever I veer towards cynicism, my three kids are such a great reminder of the pure joy in my life. I’m so lucky I live in a place where I could do this by myself, on my own timeline."