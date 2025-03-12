"Moana 2" is now available to watch from the comfort of your home.
The animated movie, which follows beloved characters Moana and Maui teaming up for a brand-new ocean adventure, officially hit Disney+ this week.
The sequel to the 2016 Disney hit "Moana" stars Auliʻi Cravalho, Dwayne Johnson and more.
Read on to find out how to watch "Moana 2" and all you need to know about the movie.
How to watch 'Moana 2'
"Moana 2" is officially available for streaming on Disney+ as of Wednesday, March 12. The film is included with a Disney+ subscription.
The film is also available for purchase on various other platforms.
When did 'Moana 2' hit theaters
"Moana 2" hit theaters on Nov. 27 after a star-studded premiere in Hawaii last year.
At the premiere in Hawaii, Johnson discussed the film's personal significance to him with ABC News.
"Moana is legacy, Moana is soul, Moana is just in the DNA," Johnson said at the time.
"Maui is determined. I'm determined," he continued. "Maui is a lover of language… I enjoy that part too about what I do."
He added, "Maui had a tough background, and a tough upbringing very early, for me too here in Hawaii. And it's represented a lot of struggle here."
What is 'Moana 2' about?
"Moana 2" features a reunion for Moana, daughter of Tui, chief of Motunui Island, and Maui, a shapeshifting demigod, as Moana takes off on a journey through the seas of Oceania after receiving a call from her ancestors.
Where can I watch the first 'Moana'?
The first "Moana" film features Maui and Moana on an ocean adventure to return the stolen heart stone of Te Fiti, the goddess of nature and a living island.
"Moana" is also available to stream with a Disney+ subscription and available to purchase on various other platforms.
Disney is the parent company of ABC News and "Good Morning America."