Nathan Fillion is showing love for his role in the the police-based drama "The Rookie."
Fillion called his role as police officer John Nolan "probably the best job I've ever had" in a Tuesday morning interview with "Good Morning America."
"God, I'm having a lot of fun. I'll tell you, 31 years in the business, this is probably the best job I've ever had," he said, speaking with "GMA" co-anchor Lara Spencer.
He also discussed the complications of shooting the show, which centers around the Los Angeles Police Department's oldest rookie police officer, on the busy streets of LA among the devoted fans of the show.
"The Rookie," on ABC, is in its seventh season. It stars Fillion alongside Alyssa Diaz, Richard T. Jones and more.
Fillion also touched on his role in the upcoming "Superman" movie as Guy Gardner, whom he describes as "the worst Green Lantern available." He added that his character is a "super jerk."
"Superman" hits theaters on July 11 and will feature Fillion in a star-studded cast alongside new Superman David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and more.