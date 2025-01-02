Neil Young won't be playing the U.K.'s world-famous Glastonbury Festival this year.
The rocker announced on his Neil Young Archives website Tuesday that he and his band, The Chrome Hearts, have pulled out of the 2025 festival due to the BBC's corporate involvement in the event.
"The Chrome Hearts and I were looking forward to playing Glastonbury, one of my all time favorite outdoor gigs," Young shared. "We were told that BBC was now a partner in Glastonbury and wanted us to do a lot of things in a way we were not interested in."
Young then called Glastonbury "a corporate turn-off, and not for me like it used to be," saying he hoped to see fans "at one of the other venues" on their tour.
"It seems Glastonbury is now under corporate control and is not the way I remember it being," he said. "Thanks for coming to see us the last time!"
Young headlined Glastonbury in 2009.
The BBC has partnered with the festival since 1997 and has exclusive broadcasting rights.
Glastonbury Festival is set to take place June 25-29 in Somerset, England. A full lineup has not been announced, although Rod Stewart is confirmed to play the Legends slot.
"Good Morning America" has reached out to the BBC and Glastonbury for comment on Young's announcement.