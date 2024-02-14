Neil Young and Crazy Horse are hitting the road this spring, and they are releasing a new album, too.

Young and his longtime backing band just announced dates for the Love Earth Tour, and each ticket purchased will come with a physical CD of Young's new album, “FU##IN’ UP.”

The 15-city tour is set to kick off with two nights in San Diego, April 24 and 25, and will hit Arizona, Texas, New York, Georgia, Connecticut and more cities before wrapping up on May 23 in Chicago.

A Neil Young Archives ticket presale began Tuesday, followed by the general sale tickets on Friday, February 16, at 10 a.m. ET.

Frank Sampedro and Neil Young of Neil Young and Crazy Horse perform on stage at British Summer Time Festival at Hyde Park on July 12, 2014 in London. Gus Stewart/Redferns via Getty Images, FILE

As for the album, few details about “FU##IN’ UP” have been revealed, although it is known to contain recordings of nine songs from Neil and Crazy Horse’s 50-year career. It will be released on limited-edition colored vinyl for Record Store Day, April 20, with a wider release in all formats set for April 26.

In addition to the Love Earth Tour, Young is set to headline the 2024 Bourbon & Beyond festival, taking place September 19-22 in Louisville, Kentucky.