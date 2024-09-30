A brand-new horrifying trailer for the chilling upcoming film "Nosferatu" has arrived.
The trailer, which arrived Monday via Focus Features, centers on the story of a haunted young woman's infatuation with a vampire. The Robert Eggers-directed project stars Lily-Rose Depp, Nicholas Hoult, and Willem Dafoe. Bill Skarsgård will play the eponymous Count Orlok (Nosferatu).
The modern retelling of the 1922 German silent horror film "Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror," often considered paramount to the vampire horror genre, arrives in theaters on Christmas.
Watch the full trailer here.
"Standing before me was death, but I've never been so happy," says Depp, who plays a woman named Ellen, in the trailer, discussing her haunting with Dafoe, who plays Professor Albin Eberhart Von Franz.
"This creature is a force more powerful than evil," says Dafoe as the professor. "Its desire is to consume all life on earth."
"But you can never please me as he could," Depp's character says in another scene, reiterating her infatuation with this haunting creature. The trailer is interspersed with horrifying shots including a bleeding, struggling prisoner and a chamber full of rats.
"I'm ready," whispers Depp's character at the conclusion of the trailer as she eerily levitates by an open window.
"Robert Eggers' Nosferatu is a gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman and the terrifying vampire infatuated with her, causing untold horror in its wake," reads a synopsis of the film from Focus Features.
Alongside Depp, Dafoe, Skarsgård and Hoult, the film stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Emma Corrin, Ralph Ineson and Simon McBurney.