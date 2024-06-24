A haunting trailer for Robert Eggers' "Nosferatu" dropped Monday starring Bill Skarsgård, Lily Rose Depp and Willem Dafoe.
Eggers' version will be a contemporary take on the 1922 German silent horror film "Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror," often considered paramount to the vampire horror genre. An earlier stylistic remake of the original, "Nosferatu the Vampyre" by Werner Herzog, premiered back in 1979.
"Robert Eggers' 'Nosferatu' is a gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman and the terrifying vampire infatuated with her, causing untold horror in its wake," a description of the film from Focus Features reads.
"Come to me. Come to me," Depp's character, Ellen, says in the new trailer, her hands clasped together as in prayer.
"Hear my call. Come to me," she continues, before a choking hand leaves her screaming.
Later, Ellen is seen asking Dafoe's character, Professor Albin Eberhart Von Franz, "Does evil come from within us? Or from beyond?"
The trailer echoes a series of yearning calls -- "He is coming" -- alongside screams and shots of anguish, implying the forthcoming figure haunts members of the town.
Eggers, who directed the haunting film "The Lighthouse," also starring Dafoe, directed and wrote the adaptation.
In addition to Depp and Dafoe, Skarsgård stars in the film as the eponymous Count Orlok (Nosferatu), with Nicholas Hoult cast as Thomas Hutter, Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Friedrich Harding and Emma Corrin as Anna Harding. Simon McBurney also appears as Herr Knock and Ralph Ineson appears as Dr. Wilhelm Sievers.
"Nosferatu" hits theaters on Christmas Day, Dec. 25.
