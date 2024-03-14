The official trailer for "The Crow" remake, starring Bill Skarsgård and FKA twigs, is finally here.

Lionsgate dropped a three-minute look at the Rupert Sanders-directed film -- a remake of the 1994 film directed by Alex Proyas and starring Brandon Lee -- on Thursday.

The film sees "It" star Skarsgård as Eric Draven, who is brought back from the dead to avenge the death of his soulmate, singer-songwriter FKA twigs' Shelly Webster after they are both murdered when "the demons of her dark past catch up with them."

Bill Skarsgård and FKA twigs in "The Crow." Larry Horricks for Lionsgate

The synopsis continues, reading, "Given the chance to save his true love by sacrificing himself, Eric sets out to seek merciless revenge on their killers, traversing the worlds of the living and the dead to put the wrong things right."

"What's the first thing you liked about me?" Eric asks Shelly at the beginning of the trailer. "I thought that you were quite brilliantly broken," she says sweetly.

After Eric is resurrected as The Crow with "the power of a god," he sets out to kill "every single one" of the people responsible for killing him and Shelly.

As he climbs the criminal chain to get to Danny Huston's big bad, a title card reads: "True love never dies."

Both the original film and the forthcoming remake are adaptations of James O'Barr's graphic novel of the same name.

Lee, who previously played Eric Draven, died in 1993 at the age of 28 after being fatally shot on the set of "The Crow" by a prop gun.