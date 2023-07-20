Bruce Lee's family is reflecting on his legacy on the 50th anniversary of his death.
The late "Enter the Dragon" actor and accomplished martial artist's daughter, Shannon Lee, shared a video to Instagram in which she and her daughter, Wren, pay tribute to the life of their "Baba and Gung Gung."
"To help us celebrate, we've been asking everybody: What is Bruce Lee's legacy to you?" Lee says in the clip. "So we thought we'd kick it off."
Wren answered first, saying, "To me it is unity."
"Unity. I like that. Togetherness, harmony, totality, community, wholeness -- all things that he talked about and advocated for," Lee said in response.
Then it was Lee's turn to answer.
"And for me, I think the strongest and clearest message has been about creative, optimistic, forward-moving self-actualization. Being an artist of life," she said. "He was truly an artist, and the way in which he just moved everything forward and just created so much impact and meaningfulness in this life has helped me. It's helped heal me and it's helped to motivate me and helped me to grow."
Though the day could be considered sad due to Bruce Lee not being with us any longer, his daughter and granddaughter agreed that it's a "cause for celebration" when reflecting on him and what he accomplished.
Bruce Lee, the founder of the martial arts style of Jeet Kune Do, died on July 20, 1973, at the young age of 32 -- but not before he left a lasting impact on Hollywood for Asian actors.
He is best known for starring on the TV series "The Green Hornet," as the titular hero's sidekick Kato, and for Hong Kong films like "The Big Boss," "Fist of Fury," "The Way of the Dragon" and "Game of Death."
"Enter the Dragon," Bruce Lee's biggest film in the U.S., was released a month after his death.
In addition to sharing his daughter Shannon with his wife Linda Lee, whom he married in 1964, Bruce Lee was also dad to son Brandon Lee. Brandon Lee died in 1993 at the age of 28 after being fatally shot on the set of "The Crow" by a prop gun.