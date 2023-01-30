The first trailer for 20th Century Studios' adaptation of Stephen King's short story "The Boogeyman" has arrived.

The horror-thriller follows a high school student and her younger sister who are mourning the recent death of their mother.

Their father, a therapist, is also struggling, which leaves him unable to provide adequate support for his daughters. When one of his patients pays a surprise visit to their home, he leaves behind a supernatural being that preys on people's suffering.

Sophie Thatcher and Chris Messina star in the upcoming Rob Savage-directed film, alongside Vivien Lyra Blair, Marin Ireland, Madison Hu, LisaGay Hamilton and David Dastmalchian.

Scott Beck and Bryan Woods ("A Quiet Place") and Mark Heyman ("Black Swan") wrote the screenplay based on King's short story.