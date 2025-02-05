New York Yankees star Aaron Judge announces arrival of 1st child with wife Samantha Bracksieck
Aaron Judge is officially a dad!
The New York Yankees super star announced the arrival of his first child with wife Samantha Bracksieck in an Instagram post on Wednesday. He also shared the newborn's name: Nora Rose Judge.
"1/27/25 Nora Rose Judge. What an incredible week it's been, can't wait for the memories the three of us make," he wrote in the caption.
The message accompanied a sweet black-and-white photo of the newborn's feet.
Judge first shared that he and his wife were expecting a child in a video message last month accepting the award for 2024 American League MVP and apologized for being unable to attend the Baseball Writers' Association of America awards dinner.
"My wife Samantha and I are expecting our first child any day and unfortunately could not make it," he said in the Jan. 26 video.
The star baseball player recently shared photos with his wife and dogs on Instagram to ring in the new year. Another photo shows Judge and his wife celebrating the Yankees advancing to the World Series in 2024.
In a 2023 Bleacher Report interview with fellow MLB star Mookie Betts, Judge described buying his wife a house after signing a new contract with the Yankees, describing the decision as "No. 1 on my list."
Judge is gearing up for his 10th season with the Yankees. In his time with team, the California native has collected two MVP awards and six All-Star selections.