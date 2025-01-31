Lily Collins is a mom!
On Friday, the "Emily in Paris" star announced the birth of her first child with her husband Charlie McDowell via surrogate.
"Welcome to the center of our world Tove Jane McDowell," Collins wrote in the caption of a post, featuring a sweet photo of her new bundle of joy.
"Words will never express our endless gratitude for our incredible surrogate and everyone who helped us along the way," she continued.
Collins added, "We love you to the moon and back again…"
The actress married McDowell, a director and screenwriter, in September 2021.
At the time, she shared an Instagram post with a photo from her stunning wedding.
In the caption, she shared a message for McDowell writing, "I've never wanted to be someone's someone more than I do yours, and now I get to be your wife."
"On September 4, 2021 we officially became each other's forever," she added. "I love you beyond @charliemcdowell."
The news about the birth of her baby garnered many well wishes from her friends, including Billie Lourd, who commented, "!!!!!!! Congratulations galore!!! So happy for you!!!! ❤️❤️❤️"
Sophia Richie Grainge also commented, "Love you all so much ! Congratulations."