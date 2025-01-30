Lily Collins shares sweet birthday message for dad Phil Collins: 'Grateful to be by your side'
Lily Collins shared a sweet message for her dad, Phil Collins, on his 74th birthday.
In an Instagram caption on Thursday alongside a sweet throwback image of her and the "You'll Be In My Heart" singer, Lily Collins said, "From a west coast star to the West End stage and everywhere in between -- I'm so grateful to be by your side and for the support, experiences, and love we have and will continue to share."
The "Emily in Paris" actress continued, "The older I get, the greater I appreciate all the little, special moments spent together."
"Happy birthday Dad," she added. "I couldn’t love you more or be more thankful to celebrate you today and every day. Truly. To the moon and back again…"
The throwback photo that Collins shared was of her and her dad at his 1999 Walk of Fame ceremony, where he was honored with a star.
The actress also shared what appears to be a recent photo of the both of them in a theater.
Lily Collins is the daughter of Phil Collins and his ex-wife, Jill Tavelman, whom he was married to from 1984 to 1996.
In addition to Lily Collins, Phil Collins is also a father to four other kids whom he welcomed with women from two other marriages.
In 2017, Lily Collins opened up about her relationship with her famous dad in her book of essays titled, ""Unfiltered: No Shame, No Regrets, Just Me."
In a letter to the "Genesis" singer, Lily Collins addressed her feelings of abandonment and frustration but added that she hopes they can develop a stronger bond.
"I forgive you for not always being there when I needed and for not being the dad I expected. I forgive the mistakes you made," she wrote. "There's still so much time to move forward. And I want to. I'm inviting you to join me. I love you with all of my heart, more than you'll ever know, and am so thankful for you. I'll always be your little girl."
Over the years, Lily Collins has expressed her love for her dad in sweet posts on social media.
For his birthday last year, Lily Collins shared another throwback photo of the two of them skiing.
"Love you to the top of the highest mountain and to the bottom of the deepest wave," she wrote in the caption of the post.