Lily Collins is a proud daughter!

The "Emily in Paris" star penned a sweet tribute to her dad Phil Collins on Instagram to celebrate his 73rd birthday on Tuesday.

Alongside an adorable throwback picture of her younger self and her dad on a ski trip together, Lily Collins wrote in the caption, "Happy birthday dad!"

"Whether on a wintery slope adventure or a clear day on Lake Geneva, you were always my ski wing man," she continued. "Love you to the top of the highest mountain and to the bottom of the deepest wave. Celebrating and hugging you from here BIG TIME…."

Last year, Lily Collins marked her dad's birthday by posting a series of photos of them posing in a bathtub, wearing tuxedos and rocking overalls.

"Like father, like daughter. Happy birthday, dad," she wrote in the caption at the time. "Thank you for being a constant inspiration, constant laugh, and constant legend."

"I love you so much and am celebrating you big time today!" she added.

The Genesis frontman shares Lily Collins with his ex-wife, Jill Tavelman, whom he married from 1984 to 1996.

In addition to Lily Collins, Phil Collins is also a father to four other kids whom he welcomed with women from two other marriages.

Speaking to The Guardian in 2012 about her relationship with her half siblings, Lily Collins told the publication that they are all "super close."

"The last time we were all together was my dad's 60th birthday last year," she shared at the time. "We were in London and we did all the family tours."