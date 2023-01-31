Phil Collins turned 72 on Monday and his daughter, "Emily in Paris" star Lily Collins, shared a sweet message for him in which she reflected on their similarities.

The actress posted a carousel of pictures on Instagram that showed just how much she and the Genesis frontman are alike.

The post includes photos of them both posing in a bathtub, wearing tuxedos and rocking overalls.

"Like father, like daughter. Happy birthday, dad," she wrote. "Thank you for being a constant inspiration, constant laugh, and constant legend."

She added, "I love you so much and am celebrating you big time today!"

Surprisingly, several of Lily's fans seem to have been unaware that the rocker is her dad.