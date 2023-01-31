Eli Manning is gearing up for a different type of game: an Easter egg hunt.

Manning and fellow former players Shaun O'Hara, Justin Tuck, Emmanuel Sanders and Brian Westbrook are joining their families for an Easter egg hunt as part of The Children's Place's spring 2023 campaign.

Photo courtesy of The Children's Place

"I just thought it was a fun idea [to see] how some of these football players handle Easter and an Easter egg hunt," Manning told "Good Morning America."

Plus, it meant getting to shoot a video campaign with his children for the first time.

"We really got some awesome pictures from it," Manning said. And, of course, some "great memories."

In images from the campaign, Manning and his children are seen wearing matching family pajamas. He noted that there are "so many different options in this collection, whether you want to class it up or wear the matching pajamas."

"I've been looking for matching pajamas with my kids for so long," he said. "I finally got some ... so I'm loving it."

In a recent NFL TikTok video, Eli's brother Peyton, who appears in the clip, says Manning's strength is staying calm in the moment.

When we asked how this applies to his parenting style, Manning said he's able to keep this sense of calm with his four children, too.

"I want my kids to be kids and be well-behaved, but also there's a time [to] let them go out and have fun and enjoy experiences," he added. "I never get too rattled. ... I'll take all four kids out and about. I'm fine with the chaos."

You can shop The Children's Place below.

