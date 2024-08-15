Stars aligned in everything from demure to cutesy looks for the season 4, part one premiere of "Emily in Paris" this week.
The cast wore their best and brightest on the red carpet in Los Angeles on Wednesday. Lily Collins, who plays the titular Emily Cooper in the series, posed for cameras wearing a sparkling, custom Armani Privé look that included a peplum corset top and sheer skirt. She finished the look with black pumps, a short bob cut with some hair tucked behind her ear and drop earrings.
She wore neutral-toned makeup and minimal accessories.
Collins' co-star Ashley Park, who plays Mindy Chen, was also hard to miss in a silver metallic one-shouldered Lever Couture dress and Pandora jewels. Her dress featured a thigh-high slit, and she paired the look with matching high platform heels.
Park also turned heads with a high ponytail and shimmering eye makeup.
Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, who plays Sylvie Grateau in the romantic comedy-drama series, showed up in a captivating embroidered Schiaparelli Spring/Summer 2024 Couture ensemble that had a dazzling mix of sequins throughout and fringe along the high-low hemline.
Her look was complete with silver jewels and stylish pumps with metallic pointed tips.
The newest season, which officially premiered on Netflix Thursday, picks up after "the dramatic events of Camille and Gabriel's misbegotten wedding," according to a synopsis.
Collins opened up about finding more of herself in this season's portrayal of her character.
"Seeing Emily's confidence rise in her job and taking new risks in fashion," she said in a video interview with InStyle. "New risks that some people might think are not as risky as her first ones -- that to Emily is more risky. So being more pared down and minimalistic is more risky to Emily."
"Emily in Paris" season 4, part one is now streaming on Netflix. Part two is slated to drop on the streaming platform Sept. 12.