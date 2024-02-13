"Emily in Paris" star Ashley Park is delighted to return to work after her recent medical scare.

In an Instagram Story she shared on Monday, the actress posted a video of herself getting ready in what appeared to be a glam room on set in Paris, France.

After jokingly scaring her make up artist, Park told her followers in the video, "We're back!"

“Emily in Paris” star Ashley Park said she is “so happy” to return to filming after recent medical scare. Ashley Park/Instagram

She also wrote a note over the clip that read, "so happy to be back to start filming days" before tagging her glam squad and "Emily in Paris" show account.

Last month, Park opened up about her recovery from septic shock, sharing in an Instagram post that a bout of tonsillitis had "spiraled into critical septic shock, which infected and affected several of my organs."

Tonsillitis is inflammation of the tonsils in the back of the throat due to viral or bacterial infections. Septic shock is a more dangerous form of sepsis, which the National Institutes of Health describes as "your body's overactive and extreme response to an infection."

The agency calls septic shock a "life-threatening medical emergency" that "can lead to tissue damage, organ failure, and even death" without prompt recognition and treatment.

At the time, Park said that her experience included "ambulances, three foreign hospitals, a week in the ICU, scary ERs, countless scans and tests and injections, excruciating pain, and so much confusion."

She also thanked her "Emily in Paris" co-star Paul Forman for being there for her throughout the journey.

Later in the month, The "Joy Ride" actress shared another update on her recovery journey.

In an Instagram post on Jan. 28, she wrote that she is "deeply moved and thankful" for the "support and comfort" she has received, adding at the time that she was resting in Paris and waiting to be medically cleared to work and begin filming "Emily in Paris" season 4.

Park also included a photo of her and her "Emily in Paris" co-star Lily Collins enjoying "couch cuddles."

Showing her support, Collins later commented on the post, writing, "Couldn't love you more and hugging you made me feel like home. You're an absolute light sister."