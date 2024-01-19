"Emily in Paris" star Ashley Park is opening up about her recovery from a serious medical scare.

Sharing a photo of her in a hospital bed to Instagram on Friday, the actress wrote, "As I sit here processing and recovering from the first few weeks of 2024, the only word I can think of is grateful."

"While on holiday in December into New Years, what started as tonsillitis spiraled into critical septic shock, which infected and affected several of my organs," she explained. "I am grateful that my health has improved despite what we had initially been told."

Tonsillitis is inflammation of the tonsils in the back of the throat due to viral or bacterial infections. Septic shock is a more dangerous form of sepsis, which the National Institutes of Health describes as "your body's overactive and extreme response to an infection."

The agency calls septic shock a "life-threatening medical emergency" that "can lead to tissue damage, organ failure, and even death" without prompt recognition and treatment.

Park also thanked her "Emily in Paris" co-star Paul Forman, who is kissing her forehead in the post's main photo and appears numerous times in the slideshow, "for being unconditionally by my side through all this."

"You calmed my fears and held me through ambulances, three foreign hospitals, a week in the ICU, scary ERs, countless scans and tests and injections, excruciating pain, and so much confusion all while we were alone on the other side of the world far from those we know," she wrote of Forman. "I love you Paul. More than I can ever say."

Park expressed gratitude to her family for their support as well as to the health care professionals who treated her along the way.

"I hesitated to share what's been happening as I'm still in the throes of recovery…but I now know I'm safely on the other side of the worst," she wrote, concluding the post. "I'm healing and I promise I'm gonna be okay ❤️."

"Emily in Paris" star Lily Collins took to the comments to send Park well-wishes and to also share her thanks to Forman for all he did for her "sister."

"I can hardly look at these without crying," she wrote. "I love you sister and I'm forever grateful you're on the other side of this and for @peforman for your incredibly huge heart and for being there every step of the way. I cannot wait to hug you both ❤️."