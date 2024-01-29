"Emily in Paris" actress Ashley Park is giving fans an update after detailing her recent health battle with septic shock.

Park, 32, shared a post to Instagram on Jan. 28, writing that she is "deeply moved and thankful" for the "support and comfort" she has received, adding that "every person who has reached out with love... every message has honestly boosted me into a quick and hopeful recovery."

The "Joy Ride" actress told her followers she is now resting in Paris and is waiting to be medically cleared to work and begin filming "Emily in Paris" season 4.

Park also included a photo of her and her "Emily in Paris" co-star Lily Collins enjoying "couch cuddles."

Lily Collins and Ashley Park in a photo Park shared to Instagram on Jan. 28, 2024. Ashley Park via Instagram

Collins commented on the post, writing, "Couldn't love you more and hugging you made me feel like home. You're an absolute light sister."

Park shared in an Instagram post on Jan. 19 that a bout of tonsillitis had "spiraled into critical septic shock, which infected and affected several of my organs."

Tonsillitis is inflammation of the tonsils in the back of the throat due to viral or bacterial infections. Septic shock is a more dangerous form of sepsis, which the National Institutes of Health describes as "your body's overactive and extreme response to an infection."

The agency calls septic shock a "life-threatening medical emergency" that "can lead to tissue damage, organ failure, and even death" without prompt recognition and treatment.

Park said at the time that her experience included "ambulances, three foreign hospitals, a week in the ICU, scary ERs, countless scans and tests and injections, excruciating pain, and so much confusion," and thanked her "Emily in Paris" co-star Paul Forman for being there for her throughout the journey.