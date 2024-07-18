New images for the upcoming season of "Emily in Paris" are here.
The photos, which were released Thursday, show the original cast, including Lily Collins, Ashley Park, Lucien Laviscount, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, as well as new characters.
In addition, the photos show Collins as Emily, donning even more iconic fashion looks.
In one image, Collins wears a fun floral emerald green romper with a cropped pink cardigan.
Another photo shows Collins in a bright red trench coat alongside new star Thalia Besson, who plays the character Genevieve.
The upcoming season will pick up after "the dramatic events of Camille and Gabriel's misbegotten wedding," according to a synopsis.
"Emily is reeling: She has strong feelings for two men, but now Gabriel's expecting a baby with his ex, and Alfie's worst fears about her and Gabriel have been confirmed," the synopsis continues. "At work, Sylvie is forced to confront a thorny dilemma from her past for the sake of her marriage, and the Agence Grateau team navigates personnel shakeups."
For Emily's best friend Mindy, who is portrayed by Park, the upcoming season will see her and her band "prepare for Eurovision, but when funds run dry, they're forced to get thrifty."
According to the synopsis, fans of the show will also continue to see Emily and Gabriel's undeniable "chemistry" in the upcoming season "as they work together towards a Michelin star."
"But two big secrets threaten to undo everything they've dreamed of," the synopsis states.
Also starring in the upcoming season are Samuel Arnold, Eugenio Franceschini, Lucas Bravo, Camille Razat, Arnaud Binard, William Abadie and more.
Collins, who shared the photos for the new season on Instagram, reminded fans that the first part of "Emily in Paris" season 4 is "less than a month" away.
The first part will be released on Aug. 15 and part two will arrive on Netflix on Sept. 12. Each part will have five episodes.