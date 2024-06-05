Fans of "Emily in Paris" are getting their first look at the season four of the comedy.
In the images shared by Netflix and by Emily actress Lily Collins on Instagram, the American in France can be seen sporting chic winter wear including a fur-looking coat, an all-blue blazer and a classically French beret.
The upcoming season will be released in two separate parts, with the first segment released on Aug. 15 and the second on Sep. 12. Each part will have five total episodes.
The season will star Collins, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Arnaud Binard, William Abadie, Lucien Laviscount, Camille Razat and more, according to Tudum by Netflix.
See the first images for the hit show's fourth season chronicling Emily, an American making a life for herself in Paris: