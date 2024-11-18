"About a Boy" co-stars Hugh Grant and Nicholas Hoult are reunited with a smile.
Hoult took to social media on Monday, sharing a smiling photo at the Governors Awards, recalling their time acting side by side in 2002’s "About A Boy."
"Swipe to see a horrible reunion I’ve been avoiding at the Governors Awards. He’s very funny," joked Hoult in his caption.
The photo showed Hoult and Grant smiling with each other at the award ceremony which took place on Sunday night.
Hoult and Grant appear dressed in suits, laughing together in the photo.
"About A Boy" starred Hugh Grant as an irresponsible adult who develops a father-like connection with Hoult’s character, a 12-year-old boy named Marcus.
The film, a box office success, brought in over $130 million in worldwide box office. The romance comedy starred Toni Collette and Rachel Weisz along with Grant and Hoult.
Collette and Hoult recently reunited starring together in Clint Eastwood’s "Juror #2."