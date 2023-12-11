Nicholas Hoult will play supervillain Lex Luthor in James Gunn's forthcoming "Superman: Legacy," the director confirmed Monday.

Gunn took to Instagram to share a photo of himself and Hoult together against a backdrop of blown-up covers of Superman comics. He wrote in the caption that he "couldn't be happier" to "finally" confirm the casting news.

The "Guardians of the Galaxy" veteran director said the pair had dinner Sunday night "to celebrate and discuss how we can create a Lex that will be different from anything you've seen before and will never forget."

Gunn also referenced previous online rumors that Hoult, who previously played Dr. Hank McCoy/Beast in some of the X-Men movies, had secured the role.

Nicholas Hoult attends The Ferrari Gala: Ferrari's game changing spirit pays homage to NYC, Oct. 17, 2023, in New York. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

"'But, James, we heard this weeks ago, why didn't you tell us it was true?'" the filmmaker continued. "Although we were discussing it, it wasn't final until a couple days ago and I don't want to tell you all something that isn't certain. Anyway, here's to Lex (and Nicholas!), one of my very favorite characters in the DCU."

"Superman: Legacy," which DC Films co-CEO Gunn wrote and is directing, will star "Pearl" actor David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman and "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" alum Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, an intrepid reporter and sweetheart of the last son of Krypton.

The rest of the cast -- thus far -- includes: Skyler Gisondo as the over-eager Daily Planet photojournalist Jimmy Olsen; Sara Sampaio as the villainess Eve Teschmacher, an ally of Luthor; María Gabriela De Faría as The Engineer; Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl; Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific; Anthony Carrigan as the shapeshifter Metamorpho; and Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner.