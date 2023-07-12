More details about "Superman: Legacy" are here.
Following last month's announcement that Rachel Brosnahan and David Corenswet will take on the roles of Lois Lane and Clark Kent/Superman, respectively, in the upcoming James Gunn-directed film, Gunn confirmed new additions to the cast on Tuesday while answering questions from fans on Threads.
"Welcome to the cast of 'Superman: Legacy': Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, and Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific," Gunn said.
Fillion, who is an old friend of Gunn's, has participated in every one of Gunn's films up to and including "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3."
Gunn clarified that Fillion will also appear as the character in the upcoming small screen project "The Lanterns," which follows the force of ring-wearing heroes scattered throughout the galaxy.
While more cast members were announced for "Superman: Legacy," Gunn assured that the story "most definitely revolves around Superman and Lois."
In another message on Threads, Gunn shared his excitement about the upcoming film.
"Superman: Legacy opens two years from today," said Gunn who shared a comic picture of the Man of Steel. "It may seem far away to many of you, but it's close to me!"
"We have a lot to do between now and then," he added. "But I haven't been more excited about a project in forever… and this cast, slowly coming together… holy cow…"
"Superman: Legacy" is scheduled to debut on July 11, 2025.