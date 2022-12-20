It was announced last week that Henry Cavill would not return as Superman after all in Warner Bros. Discovery's DC Comics-based Universe, and ever since, fans have been vocal about it online.

Specifically, director James Gunn received the majority of the backlash from director Zack Snyder's fanbase.

In a statement, Cavill wrote, in part, "...[T]his news isn't the easiest, but that's life. The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that. James and Peter [Safran] have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes."

Gunn has said he's spoken to Ben Affleck about stepping behind the camera and evidently not back into the Batsuit, as he'd done for Snyder in "Justice League."

Getty Images Henry Cavill attends Netflix's "Enola Holmes 2" World Premiere at The Paris Theatre, Oct. 27, 2022, in New York. James Gunn attends the Warner Bros. premiere of "The Suicide Squad" at Regency Village Theatre, Aug. 2, 2021, in Los Angeles.

Online, numerous "Snyderverse" fans started posting box office numbers and Rotten Tomatoes scores of the previous Warner Bros. DC movies, including "Aquaman" and "Wonder Woman," versus those from Gunn's offerings, "The Suicide Squad" and "Peacemaker."

Others were more personal, taking shots at the Twitter scandal that once got Gunn fired -- temporarily -- from ABC News' parent company Disney and its Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Gunn seemingly responded to the backlash on Monday afternoon in a lengthy Twitter thread.

"One of the things Peter & I were aware of when we took the job ... was a certain minority of people online that could be, well, uproarious & unkind, to say the least," he began.

"We were aware there would be a period of turbulence when we took this gig, & we knew we would sometimes have to make difficult & not-so-obvious choices, especially in the wake of the fractious nature of what came before us," he added.

Gunn said the choices they make "are based upon what we believe is best for the story & best for the DC characters who have been around for nearly 85 years" and "are made with sincere hearts & integrity & always with the story in mind."

Gunn also added, "No one loves to be harassed or called names -- but, to be frank, we've been through significantly worse. Disrespectful outcry will never, ever affect our actions."