Just weeks after announcing he'd be returning to the role of Superman, Henry Cavill is out.

That's the word from both the actor and James Gunn, who, along with producer Peter Safran, is tasked with getting Warner Bros. Discovery's DC Comics-based cinematic universe back on track.

Cavill's surprise return to the role he first played in 2013's "Man of Steel" was teased in an end-credits scene in "Black Adam." The "Witcher" star subsequently posted a video to fans confirming he would be back as the Last Son of Krypton. "I am back as Superman," he said at the time, teasing that what fans saw in "Black Adam" was "just a very small taste of things to come."

Frazer Harrison/WireImage via Getty Images Henry Cavill attends 20th Century Studio's "Avatar 2: The Way of Water" U.S. Premiere at Dolby Theatre at Dolby Theatre on Dec. 12, 2022 in Hollywood, Calif.

However, Gunn's and Safran's plans for the future have scuttled the actor's return to the role.

Cavill broke the "sad news" to fans in a statement posted to Instagram on Wednesday, writing that he will "after all, not be returning as Superman."

"...[T]his news isn't the easiest, but that's life," he continued. "The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that. James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes."

Cavill told fans it is understandable that they "mourn for a bit," but added hopefully, "Superman is still around. My turn to wear the cape has passed, but what Superman stands for never will. It's been a fun ride with you all, onwards and upwards."

Clay Enos/TM & DC Comics Henry Cavill as Superman in "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice."

For his part, Gunn answered questions from fans Wednesday on Twitter, tweeting he's been writing a Superman movie "for a while," and it will in "no way" be an origin story. "In the initial stages, our story will be focusing on an earlier part of Superman's life, so the character will not be played by Henry Cavill," he explained.

The "Guardians of the Galaxy" writer-director added, "But we just had a great meeting with Henry and we’re big fans and we talked about a number of exciting possibilities to work together in the future."