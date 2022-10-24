Henry Cavill is pulling the cape out of his closet and returning to the role of Superman.

The actor, who played Clark Kent and Superman in "Man of Steel," "Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice" and "Zack Snyder's Justice League," announced in an Instagram video Monday that he is coming back as the legendary superhero.

"I wanted to wait until the weekend was over before posting this because I wanted to give you all a chance to watch 'Black Adam,'" he said. "But now that plenty of you have, I wanted to make it official. That I am back as Superman and the image you see on this post and what you saw in 'Black Adam' is just a very small taste of things to come."

Cavill was referring to a scene in "Black Adam" when he appears with Dwayne Johnson's titular character.

His Instagram post also included an image of himself as Superman.

"So there's a lot to be thankful for and I'll get to that in time. But I wanted to thank you guys most of all," Cavill said at the end of his video. "Thanks for your support and patience. I promise it will be rewarded."

Juan Naharro Gimenez/Getty Images Henry Cavill attends "The Witcher" season 2 premiere at Kinepolis Cinema, Dec. 9, 2021, in Madrid, Spain.

Last year, Cavill told The Hollywood Reporter that he'd love to play Superman again.